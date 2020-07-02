Eighth death in a day takes J&K COVID-19 tally to 115

A 65-year-old from Shopian district became the eighth person to die of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the fatality count due to novel Coronavirus in J&K to 115.

Four of these deaths were reported at SKIMS Soura, three at SMHS hospital and one at CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the covid-19 management in the Valley.

Talking to news agency GNS, Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, said the 65-year-old man from Nadigam Shopian was admitted in Infectious Disease Block of the hospital on July 1 as a case of Coronary Artery Disease with bilateral Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) with Type-1 Respiratory Failure.

“The patient expired at 4.45 p.m. today,” he said.

Prior to him, Professor Jan said that a 65-year-old resident of Tarigam Kulgam, who was admitted on June 23, died at the hospital. “He was referred from GMC Anantnag in view of B/L CAP with ARDS. The patient was Covid positive and died at 2:30 p.m.,” he said.

Earlier, 55-year-old and 65-year-old men from Kulgam and Baramulla districts respectively died at the tertiary care hospital.

He said that the quinquagenarian from Yaripora area of Kulgam was admitted on June 22 and died 12:10 a.m.

“He was known case of hypertension with (type-2 diabetes) with multifocal Encephalopathy (brain disease),” he said.

Another patient—the sexagenarian from Baramulla’s Sopore town also died ten days after admission to the hospital.

“The patient was hypertensive, T2DM (type-2 diabetes) with Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) and he had sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at 3:05 a.m.” Professor Jan said.

Meanwhile, a resident of Habba Kadal area of Srinagar, a 60-year-old man died at CD hospital. Dr Salim Tak, hospital’s Medical Superintendent, told GNS that man was admitted on June 29.

“He was diabetic, hypertensive and was suffering pneumonia and other ailments,” he added.

Dr Nazir Choudhary, Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital, told GNS that a 65-year-old man with “bilateral pneumonia” from Kulgam district died this afternoon. “His sample was taken as soon as he was admitted to the hospital yesterday and it came out to be positive for the virus,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Choudhary said, a 75-year-old man from Budgam district and a 65-year-old from Batamaloo Srinagar with underlying ailments including hypertension and bilateral pneumonia died at the hospital. “The woman was also suffering from Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Both of them were admitted yesterday (Wednesday),” he added.

With the deaths, 115 people so far have succumbed to the virus in J&K— 102 from the Valley and 13 from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 27 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (18), Kulgam (16), Shopian (13), nine each from Anantnag and Budgam, Jammu(8), Kupwara (6), Pulwama (four) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Poonch, Doda, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.