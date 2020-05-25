Elaborate arrangements made at Srinagar airport as air travel service resumes

Elaborate arrangements were made at the Srinagar airport to receive first flights after commercial air travel service resumed operations after two months of suspension in view of COVID-19 outbreak.

From registration of arriving persons to their sampling for COVID-19 testing to bus service up to next point at the TRC Srinagar the Srinagar district administration has set up a comprehensive mechanism to ensure smooth execution of quarantine plan that the J&K government has drawn up for citizens returning home.

While it has been in place and under execution from the beginning of the current month when the J&K government announced and allowed phase-wise return of its stranded citizens this mechanism has been further strengthened and added to in its capacities and dimensions with the resumption of air travel service to the UT.

The District Disaster Management Authority or DDMA Srinagar has set up over 40 registration desks and over 20 COVID-19 sampling kiosks at the Srinagar airport to enable quick and hassle-free processing of requisites for the convenience of arriving persons.

Deputy Commissioner and Chairman DDMA Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary visited the airport yesterday to take a firsthand assessment of arrangements put in place there ahead of the scheduled resumption of flights today.

Of 562 persons who arrived in six flights today 321 were received at the Tourist Reception Centre Srinagar. Of the latter 293 were shifted into institutional quarantine in well-equipped facilities set up at various places in the district.

The remaining 28 returnees qualified for exemption from institutional quarantine and were sent home for undergoing home quarantine.

Dr Shahid visited the TRC Srinagar to monitor activities after reception of returnees there. Speaking on the occasion while interacting with the returnees he said a comprehensive plan has been chalked out to ensure smooth and hassle-free reception and well-managed quarantine of citizens returning to Srinagar.