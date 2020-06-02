Elderly Baramulla Woman dies; J&K Covid-19 toll rises to 32

An elderly woman from Baramulla on Tuesday became the latest victim of novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the overall toll due to the disease in J&K to 32.

The woman, a resident of Khanpora Baramulla died on Monday and her test reports came out to be positive today, Principal GMC Baramulla, Dr. Syed Masood, told news agency GNS.

“She had many comorbidities like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and others,” he said.

The body of the woman was kept in the mortuary and would be handed over to the family as per covid-19 protocol, deputy commissioner Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo, told GNS. She was the mother-in-law of a 55-year-old man who died of the covid-19 last week, he added.

With the death, ten persons have lost their lives due to the infection during the last nine days and 20 people in 17 days in Jammu and Kashmir. Yesterday, three people died, two from Shopian and one from Doda district.

With this latest fatality, the death toll due to the virus in J&K has gone upto 32. So far Srinagar district has highest number of the fatalities—7 followed by Baramulla with six deaths, Anantnag five, Kulgam four, two each from Shopian, Budgam and Jammu while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda and Udhampur.