UPDATED: July 10, 2020, 2:41 PM

Elderly Kupwara man dies at JVC, J&K COVID-19 toll 159

"The Patient was suffering from pneumonia, hypertension and diabetes,"
A-75-year-old man from Dadsun area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district who was admitted on July 04 in  JVC hospital Bemina died on Friday afternoon, taking the total number of deaths related to Covid-19 to 159 in J&K

Principal JVC Bemina, Dr. Reyaz Untoo told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that the elderly man from Dadsun Kupwara who was tested positive died at JVC on today afternoon.

“The Patient was suffering from pneumonia, hypertension and diabetes,” he said.

Medical superintendent JVC Bemina said that the patient was admitted on July 04 and he died in ICU.

Earlier today, three patients-two from Srinagar and one from Anantnag died at CD hospital, Srinagar.

With one more death, the death toll of Covid-19 positive patients in J&K has reached to 159 including 15 from Jammu division and 144 from Kashmir division.

