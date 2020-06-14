Elderly man dies at Jammu hospital; J&K Covid-19 toll now 58

Sixteen days after he tested positive for novel coronavirus, a 69-year-old man from Gandhi Nagar died at Government Medical College Jammu on Sunday.

The man was a known businessman and his death has taken the Jammu’s fatality count to four and J&K toll to 58.

Dr. Nasib Chand Digra, Principal GMC Jammu, told news agency GNS that the elderly man had comorbidities like hypertension, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Ashthma. “He had severe sepsis and died around midnight (1:30 a.m),” he added.

So far Srinagar district with 14 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 11, Kulgam eight, Anantnag six, five in Shopian, Jammu four, Kupwara three, two each in Pulwama and Budgam while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri.