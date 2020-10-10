Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 10, 2020, 3:23 PM

Elderly man killed in Nowgam road accident

The official identified the deceased as Mohammad Muzamil, a resident of Jawahar Nagar locality of Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 10, 2020, 3:23 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

A 67-year-old man was killed in a road accident near Ahmad hospital in Nowgam area of Srinagar on Saturday.

An official told news agency— Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the man was hit by a speeding four-wheeler near hospital and was immediately rushed to SMHS hospital for treatment. “He was declared dead on arrival.”

Trending News

Nine houses gutted in Gurez blaze, 40 livestock dead

Teachers must update themselves with latest technological trends: ZEO Kangan

CUK's teacher edu deptt holds workshop

Representational Image

J&K SLSA observes World Mental Health Day

The official identified the deceased as Mohammad Muzamil, a resident of Jawahar Nagar locality of Srinagar.

Police have seized the vehicle and arrested the driver.

A case has been registered in this regard, a police official said.

Tagged in ,
Related News