Elderly man killed in Nowgam road accident

A 67-year-old man was killed in a road accident near Ahmad hospital in Nowgam area of Srinagar on Saturday.

An official told news agency— Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the man was hit by a speeding four-wheeler near hospital and was immediately rushed to SMHS hospital for treatment. “He was declared dead on arrival.”

The official identified the deceased as Mohammad Muzamil, a resident of Jawahar Nagar locality of Srinagar.

Police have seized the vehicle and arrested the driver.

A case has been registered in this regard, a police official said.