Elderly man missing since Monday found dead in Kangan

A 50-year-old man, who went missing three days ago, was found dead in Chatergull Balla area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Thursday morning.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the body of Manga Khari son of Abdullah Khari was found in the nearby village in Kangan.

He said that Manga was missing since December 21 and today his body was found in Chatergull Balla village.

The official said that inquest proceedings are underway to ascertain the cause of his death.

He said that the body was handed over to the family after completion of legal and medical formalities.