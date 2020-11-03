Elderly man suffers heart attack during scuffle in south Kashmir's Shopian

A 75-year-old man died during a dispute over a playfield in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.

Sources said that a team of district administration including Tehsildar Shopian and Block Development Officer, Herman visited Padarpora village of the district to demarcate the land for a play field.

“A scuffle broke out while the officials were trying to retrieve a portion of land from the alleged local encroachers,” said an official.

He said that during the melee Abdul Salam Thockar suffered a heart attack and died.

The official said that his body was sent for an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

Police have registered a case and initiated the investigations.