Elderly Shopian woman dies of COVID-19, J&K toll 145

A 70-year-old woman from Shopian died at a hospital in Srinagar two days after she was admitted here, officials said on Wednesday.

Her death has taken the fatality count due to novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 145.

The septuagenarian with Community Acquired Pneumonia (CAP) died last evening at SMHS hospital, Medical Superintendent Dr Nazir Choudhary told news agency GNS.

Earlier, a 36-year-old woman from Nehru Park Srinagar died at SKIMS Soura here, six days after she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura told GNS the woman died due to “cardiopulmonary arrest” at 2:40 a.m.

“She was a known case of hypertension with T2DM,” he said. The young woman had ‘post renal transplant’ in 2016 and she had reported to hospital’s emergency on June 28 with complaints of shortness of breath, Professor Jan said. “She was admitted and a preliminary diagnosis of pneumothorax was made and covid-19 sample was taken which came out positive on July 2. The patient had B/L Intercostal drain in place,” he added.

With the death, 131 people in Kashmir and 14 in Jammu division have died so far due to the virus.

Srinagar district with 35 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (28), Kulgam (17), Shopian (14), Anantnag (12), Budgam (10), Jammu (8), Kupwara (7), Pulwama (four), Bandipora (three), Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Ganderbal, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.