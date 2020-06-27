Elderly Sopore woman tests COVID-19 positive after death; J&K toll 92

A 70-year-old woman from Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district tested positive for COVID-19 a day after death at a hospital here, taking the fatalities due to novel Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 92.

Dr Nazir Choudhary, Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital, told news agency GNS that the septuagenarian died last night.

She was admitted to the hospital on June 25, Dr Choudhary said, adding she was suffering from pneumonia and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

So far, 92 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K—11 from Jammu division and 81 from the Valley.

Srinagar district with 22 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 14, Kulgam (11), Shopian (10), seven each from Jammu and Budgam, Anantnag (6), Kupwara (5), Pulwama (four) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Poonch, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri.