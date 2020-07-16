Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 16, 2020, 3:46 PM

Elderly Srinagar man hit by motorcyclist dies

Family demands arrest of culprit, police register case
An elderly man from downtown Srinagar who was injured in a road accident over the weekend succumbed at hospital on Thursday, reports said.

They said Ghulam Muhammad Lone (80) of Ganderpora Safa Kadal was hit by a motorcycle on Sunday evening while he was coming of a chemist shop, injuring him grievously.

Khan, they said, was shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment where he succumbed today.

Quoting eye-witnesses, reports said that the motorcyclist fled after hitting the elderly man, who was a muezzin (who recites call to prayer) at the local mosque.

They said that the family has demanded that the culprit should be penalised even as the police have registered a case.

