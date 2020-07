A 65-year-old man from Rawalpora Srinagar who had died due to cardiac arrest while his sample was being taken for covid-19 tested positive for the virus on Monday, officials said.

Dr Salim Tak, Medical Superintendent CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the covid-19 management, told GNS that the man suffered cardiac arrest while his sampling was being done.

“His sample was taken and it returned positive for the covid-19 now,” he added.