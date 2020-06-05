Elderly Srinagar woman tests Covid19 positive after death; J&K tally now 36

A day after her death at the SMHS hospital here, the swab sample of a 65-year-old woman from Srinagar returned positive for Covid-19, officials said on Friday.

A resident of Batamaloo, she became the ninth Srinagar resident and 36th in the J&K to die due to the virus.

“She was brought to the hospital on Thursday morning. She had many underlying ailments including pneumonia and died later,” Dr Nazir Choudhary, Medical superintendent SMHS hospital, told news agency GNS.

Her samples, he said, returned positive for Covid-19 late last night.

With the latest fatality, the death toll due to the virus in J&K has gone up to 36. So far Srinagar district with nine deaths due to the virus has the highest fatalities, followed by Baramulla seven, Anantnag five, Kulgam four, two each from Shopian, Budgam and Jammu while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Kupwara, Doda and Udhampur.