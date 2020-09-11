Health, Jammu, Latest News
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu ,
UPDATED: September 11, 2020, 1:42 PM

Elderly woman among three die of COVID-19 in Jammu

Ex-Minister, Dir Health Jammu test positive; 51 infected patients on ventilators at CD Hospital
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu ,
UPDATED: September 11, 2020, 1:42 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

At least three persons have died of COVID-19 while Director Health, Jammu and a former minister were among fresh Coronavirus cases reported in Jammu in the past 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

They said that a 50-year-old man from Kachi Chawani, Old City, was admitted at the GMC’s emergency ward on September 10 and he had tested positive for covid-19. He, however, could not survive and died of multiple ailments, said the officials.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Army soldier critically injured in accidental fire in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Representational Photo

BSF trooper injured in bear attack in central Kashmir's Budgam

Representational Pic

Soldier on way to Delhi with 2 'minor' girls held

File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Altaf Bukhari demands opening of Mughal, Sinthan roads for passenger traffic

They said that another elderly person from Vikas Nagar in Patoli of Sarwal area who had tested positive also died of covid-19.

Similarly, one covid infected woman from Narwal also lost her life due to the deadly virus. So far, 134 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in Jammu division, and 78 of them are from Jammu district only, including today’s three fresh covid deaths.

Meanwhile, a senior Congress leader and a former minister, and Director Health, Jammu have tested positive for covid-19. “At least 51 covid infected people are sick and all of them are on ventilators at Chest Disease Hospital at Bakshi Nagar,” said an official.

Latest News
Representational Pic

Army soldier critically injured in accidental fire in north Kashmir's Bandipora

File Photo of Raman Bhalla

Police lodge FIR after former Congress minister Raman Bhalla gets threatening letter from Hizb

Representational Pic

94,372 new cases take COVID-19 tally in India past 47-lakh mark

Image Source: Twitter

Burglars decamp with cash after breaking into revered shrine of Dastgeer Sahib (RA) in Srinagar

The CD Hospital is a level-two hospital to admit covid infected people and very serious cases are being shifted to the GMC Jammu’s isolation wards.

Related News