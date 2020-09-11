Elderly woman among three die of COVID-19 in Jammu

At least three persons have died of COVID-19 while Director Health, Jammu and a former minister were among fresh Coronavirus cases reported in Jammu in the past 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

They said that a 50-year-old man from Kachi Chawani, Old City, was admitted at the GMC’s emergency ward on September 10 and he had tested positive for covid-19. He, however, could not survive and died of multiple ailments, said the officials.

They said that another elderly person from Vikas Nagar in Patoli of Sarwal area who had tested positive also died of covid-19.

Similarly, one covid infected woman from Narwal also lost her life due to the deadly virus. So far, 134 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in Jammu division, and 78 of them are from Jammu district only, including today’s three fresh covid deaths.

Meanwhile, a senior Congress leader and a former minister, and Director Health, Jammu have tested positive for covid-19. “At least 51 covid infected people are sick and all of them are on ventilators at Chest Disease Hospital at Bakshi Nagar,” said an official.

The CD Hospital is a level-two hospital to admit covid infected people and very serious cases are being shifted to the GMC Jammu’s isolation wards.