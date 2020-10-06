GK Top News, Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 6, 2020, 11:52 PM

Elderly woman, her young son die of COVID-19 in Srinagar

Experts sound alert, appeal people to follow guidelines in spirit
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 6, 2020, 11:52 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

A mother-son duo from Dalgate locality of Srinagar died due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) on Tuesday, prompting an appeal by the experts to the general public to follow the guidelines issued by the health authorities.

An official told the news agency KNO that a 70-year-old woman and her 33-year-old son from Dalgate area of Srinagar died of COVID-19 at SMHS hospital.

An official at the hospital said that a woman who was admitted on 02 October with bilateral Pneumonia died on Monday afternoon.

He added that her son who was also admitted at the hospital on 03 October with bilateral pneumonia died on Tuesday morning.

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) President, Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan said that it is very unfortunate that people are not taking coronavirus seriously.

He added that coronavirus can attack anybody and that anyone could die irrespective of underlying comorbidities. He said people have to take this deadly disease very seriously and the only tool that can prevent the contraction is by following the health guidelines, using masks and personal hygiene.

He further said that if any family member is having flu symptoms, he or she should be quarantined immediately.

