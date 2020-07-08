Elderly woman killed, another injured in cross-LoC shelling in Poonch

A 65-year-old woman was killed and another critically wounded in heavy mortar shelling from across the Line if Control (LoC) in Balakote sector of Mendhar sub-division in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

Locals said that two women were trying to shift their cattle from an open verandah to a shed around 2 AM when a mortar shell hit the verandah structure.

Block Medical Officer Mendhar, Dr. Parvez Khan said that Resham Bi wife of Mohammad Azam was killed on the spot while another aged woman, identified as Hakam Bi was injured.

She was shifted to a nearby medical facility by the locals and then to sub district hospital Mendhar by health teams where from she was referred to Rajouri hospital due to critical injuries.

“The intensity of shelling was heavy and we had to rush around eight ambulances in the area in the early morning hours to ensure timely shifting of all the casualties,” said the BMO.

The firing and shelling from across the border was going on intermittently in the area when last reports came in.