An elderly woman was killed after coming under snow falling off the roof of her house in the frontier district of Kupwara in north Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

SHO Trehgam told Greater Kashmir that Rani Begum, wife of Mohd Subhan Malik, had ventured out for some household chores in Trehgam area when she was buried by snow falling off the roof.

He said that Begum was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but doctors present there declared her dead on arrival.