A 60-year-old woman was killed on Saturday after she slipped from a hillock in Nambla village of border town Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The deceased has been identified as Asha Begum, a resident of Nambla village in Uri.

Reports said that the woman was sweeping the lawns outside her house when she slipped and fell into a nearby gorge.

The woman was immediately shifted to sub-district hospital (SDH) Uri where doctors declared her brought dead.