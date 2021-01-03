Eleven injured after passenger bus falls into gorge in J&K's Doda

Eleven persons were injured after a bus they were travelling in plunged into a gorge near Pul area of Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that the bus moving from Bhaderwah to Jammu met with an accident near Ganpat bridge and fell into a deep gorge.

“The bus fell into a gorge but stopped before falling into the Chenab river,” the official said.

The injured were shifted to GMC Doda for treatment.

They were identified as driver Pushvinder Singh son of Sukh Dev, a resident of Katra Reasi, conductor Susheel Singh son of Davinder Singh, a resident of Ramnager Udhampur, Mohammad Sabir son of Ali Batt, a resident of Gundna, Ashok Kumar son of Roshan Lal, resident of Jammu, Vista Devi wife of Sanjay Kumar, Arun Kumar son of Ashok Kumar, Naseema Begum wife of Ghulam Hadir resident of Bhaderwah, Inder Kumar son of Amar Chand, Kamlesh Devi wife of Pritam Singh—all residents of Bhaderwah, Neelma Devi wife of Dharminder Singh, Hamanshu son of Sanjay Kumar—both resident of Udhampur.