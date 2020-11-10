Jammu, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: November 10, 2020, 5:43 PM

Empty oil tanker catches fire in J&K's Samba

Both driver and conductor managed to escape unhurt.
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: November 10, 2020, 5:43 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

An empty oil tanker was damaged in a fire incident on Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

The tanker caught fire shortly after its driver and conductor stopped for dinner at a roadside eatery in Ghagwal area around 9 pm on Monday. The duo managed to escape unhurt, a police official said.

Trending News
File Photo

492 more corona cases in J&K, 635 recoveries

An elderly man holds Kanger in Pattan area on the outskirts of Srinagar. Photo: Mubashir Khan / GK

COVID-19 Threat Forces Kashmir's COPD Patients To Stay Back This Winter. Experts Sound Caution

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

Day after admin issued notices, J&K Bar Association defer its elections

Representational Photo

Eight injured in road accident in north Kashmir's Handwara

He said the tanker had returned from Srinagar after unloading the fuel and it is suspected that the fire was caused by the short circuit in the wiring of the vehicle’s cabin.

Tagged in ,
Related News