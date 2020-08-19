Encounter breaks out in north Kashmir's Handwara

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Ganapora Kralgund area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that a joint team of the police, army’s 32 RR and CRPF launched a joint cordon-and-search operation in the area.

It said that the militant hiding in the area fired at the security forces, who retaliated, triggering off an encounter.

The intermittent firing was on when this report was being filed.

Earlier in the day, an unidentified militant was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Shopian district of south Kashmir.