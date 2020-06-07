Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 7, 2020, 8:33 AM

Encounter breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian

GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 7, 2020, 8:33 AM
File Pic
File Pic

An encounter broke out between militants and the security forces in Reben area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday.

According to the reports, a joint team of Police, Army’s 01 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Reben.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Covid19 control room Kashmir sees decline in 'distress calls'

First-ever online music concert by Kashmiri artists today

Kashmir hotel industry in dire straits

As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

A senior police officer confirmed to news agency GNS the exchange of fire between the joint team and the militants. As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

Tagged in
Related News