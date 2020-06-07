Encounter breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian

An encounter broke out between militants and the security forces in Reben area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday.

According to the reports, a joint team of Police, Army’s 01 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Reben.

As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

A senior police officer confirmed to news agency GNS the exchange of fire between the joint team and the militants. As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped.