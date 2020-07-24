Kashmir, Latest News
Entry of migrant workers into Uri sparks panic among locals; admin says all 16 labourers COVID-19 negative

They have been directed for the necessary home quarantine till 5th August.
A day after sixteen non-local labourers entered Uri town in north Kashmir triggering panic among the locals, the administration on Friday confirmed all of them have tested negative for Covid-19.

“After the non-locals entering in the town created anxiety among the residents, I myself accessed their medical reports and they all have already got their tests done. Their samples are negative for the virus,” said Reyaz Ahmad Malik, sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Uri.

They have been directed for the necessary home quarantine till 5th August. “Afterwards they can start their work,” he said.

The SDM appealed to people not to panic. “I too have been receiving a number of calls from the locals but I assure we are doing our best to contain the spread of the virus,” he said.

Panic gripped the town on Thursday night after reports about non-locals labourers entering Uri went viral on social media.

According to locals, two vehicles loaded with non-locals entered the town late night. “If the government had announced complete lockdown in Kashmir, then how could these non-local labourers enter the town? It can prove a threat to our lives,” said a local.

