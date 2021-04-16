Erratic weather to continue till weekend in J&K: MeT

Director meteorological (MeT) department, Sonam Lotus Friday said that “erratic weather” will continue in J&K till the weekend even as he predicted winds to overwhelm the weather from today afternoon till April 17.

“Light snow is expected at isolated places of Kargil district and on higher reaches of Leh district,” he said.

Quoting an official from the MeT department, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar received 9.7mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am today.

According to the reports, the mercury settled at 7.9°C against 7.8°C on the previous night while the summer capital recorded a maximum of 10.6°C.

Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district received 2.0mm of rain and recorded a low of 7.4°C while the maximum temperature recorded was 12.6°C, the official said.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district received 10.1mm of rainfall while it recorded a minimum of 3.4°C and maximum of 8.9°C, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, received 2.6mm of rain and recorded a low of 6.0°C against previous night’s 6.5°C while the maximum temperature recorded was 12.0°C, the official said.

He said, Kupwara in north Kashmir received 16.8mm of rain and recorded a low of 6.3°C against 6.6°C on the previous night while the maximum temperature recorded was 9.9°C, the official said.

Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district received 18.4mm of rain and recorded a low of 1.0°C against 0.5°C on the previous night, he said.

The Jammu division received 0.9mm of rain, Banihal 6.0mm, Batote 3.0mm, Katra 0.4mm, Bhaderwah 8.7mm and Kathua 0.0mm, the official added.