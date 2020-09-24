Ex-Australian cricketer Dean Jones dies of cardiac arrest in Mumbai

Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones passed away in Mumbai on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest. The 59-year-old was part of the Star Sports commentary panel for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest,” Star India confirmed in a statement.

“We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements,” the statement added.

Jones played 52 Tests for Australia, amassing 3,631 runs at 46.55 with 11 centuries and 14 fifties. In 164 ODIs, Jones scored 6,068 runs at 44.61 with seven tons and 46 fifties.

The Star statement further said that Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game who associated himself with cricket development across South Asia.

“He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young cricketers. He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” the statement said.