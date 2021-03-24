Ex-J&K Chief Secretary BR Kundal resigns from National Conference

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary BR Kundal on Wednesday resigned from the National Conference, saying that he felt “totally redundant” in the party which he had joined in 2019.

In a letter addressed to the party president, Kundal said: “I am on the horns of a dilemma regarding my association with the NC. Circumstances / promise under which I associated myself with said political party never saw the light of the day.”

“To recapitulate, in a brief function held in the 2nd week of March, 2019, in Bathindi Jammu you were kind enough to announce my candidature for Jammu, Poonch parliamentary constituency along with my joining the National conference party.”

“Because of reasons better known to your good self the said parliamentary seat under some understanding was given to the INC, and since then a lot of water has passed in river Tawi,” Kundal wrote in the resignation letter, a copy of which was also addressed to the NC provincial president.

Kundal said that he was feeling “totally redundant” in the party as nobody “ever thought of utilising my services for anything. “So to keep my association with NC is absolutely meaningless,” he said.

“Though of no significance, despite my requests even the photographs clicked on the day of my association with the NC were never shared with me. I was told that for formal entry in the party I need to take its membership which till date hasn’t happened. So from all this it is deduced that what to talk of assigning any kind of responsibility to my basic entry is undesirable.”

He said that some Jammu-based senior functionaries of the party are very well aware of the nasty and unpalatable remarks made on my face when I associated with the NC. “…but I pocketed the insults purely in the interests of party leadership, and my again becoming relevant in bringing progress, prosperity and peace in the state.”

“So having waited for nearly two years without any recognition and responsibility would like to formally disassociate myself from the NC.”

“Before parting ways, [I] would definitely like to say that I have always held your goodself in high esteem and shall continue to do so in future as well. In conclusion, [I] would reiterate my respect for your family as I had the proud privilege of serving as senior IAS officer, under three generations (with two directly and indirectly with the third as legislator).”