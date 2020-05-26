Executive magistrate booked for providing logistic support to militants; family rejects allegations

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case against a first-class executive magistrate for allegedly providing logistic support to the militants, a charge denied by his family.

On Tuesday evening, the police said that a cordon and search operation was launched by Pulwama Police, 44 RR and CRPF 182/183 Bn at Bellow Dhargund in the jurisdiction of PS Rajpora following a credible input.

During the search in the area, the joint team busted a hideout in a shop belonging to one person identified as Nazir Ahmad Wani son of Abdul Ahad Wani resident of Bellow Dhargund. The joint team were able to recover incriminating materials including huge quantity of arms and ammunition from the hideout, said a police spokesman.

He said the officers during the course of investigation learnt about Nazir’s involvement in providing logistic support to the militants. “He also revealed that he is a Govt employee and is presently posted as Naib Tehsildar in Tehsil Pulwama,” he added.

Accordingly, police have registered a case FIR No.39/2020 under relevant sections of law in Police Station Rajpora and initiated further investigation into the matter.

However, the family members of Wani refuted the allegations, claiming that he was being framed by the police.

“We have a pesticide shop and there is a store in the shop. The (security) forces did not find anything incriminating during the searches,” said a family member of Wani, according to a report published in Tribune newspaper. “He (Wani) and his son have been detained by police and it looks he is being framed,” added the report.

According to the newspaper, Wani had submitted a written complaint to the Deputy Commissioner Pulwama on April 10 against the police, after his driver was allegedly assaulted during the COVID lockdown duty at Rajpora Chowk in Pulwama.

Wani had sought strict action against policemen involved in the alleged assault.