November 23, 2020

Explain power sharing with Gupkar Alliance parties in LAHDC Kargil: Congress to BJP

The Congress questioned double standards of the BJP as the party is sharing power with PDP and NC in Kargil.
November 23, 2020
J&K Congress unit on Monday asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to explain its power sharing agreement with the parties affiliated with Gupkar Alliance in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil before targeting them as they had a history of sacrifices for the unity and integrity of the nation.

The Congress questioned double standards of the BJP as the party is sharing power with PDP and NC in Kargil. “This exposes the double standards and falsehood as well as political opportunism of the ruling BJP,” said JKPCC Chief Spokesman Ravinder Sharma.

“BJP should explain its position and should have come out of the coalition government before questioning other parties especially Congress, which is only limited to electoral seat sharing at few places in J&K without being part of the alliance,” he said.

“BJP always befools and exploits people for electoral gains,” Sharma said, while reminding it of 2014 elections. “BJP not only mainly campaigned to stop PDP from coming to power and secured mandate from Jammu, but later shared power with the same party for almost over three years betraying the mandate of the people.”

