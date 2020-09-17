Explosive material cache unearthed in Awantipora; major militant attacked averted: Kashmir Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday claimed to have recovered a huge cache of explosive material from a forest area in Awantipora tehsil of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

In a statement, a police spokesman said that the local police unit along with army’s 42 RR and 130 BN CRPF, acting on a tip-off, conducted a joint search operation in the nursery area near forests of village Gadikhal Awantipora.

During searches, two dumps containing explosive material were found which were concealed underground in two 250-litre plastic tanks, said the spokesman.

In one plastic tank, 416 high explosive gelatin sticks were kept concealed while 50 detonators were recovered from the second tank. The detonators were destroyed by the Bomb Disposal Squad on the spot.

“By virtue of this recovery, security forces have been able to avert some major militant attack by means of explosive substances,” said the spokesman.

Consequent upon this, a case FIR number 126/2020 under relevant sections of Unlawful Activity Act has been registered at Police Station Awantipora and investigation has been taken up, he said.