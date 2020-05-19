Farhat Gillani passes at his Humhama residence

Syed Muhammad Aslam Gillani, popularly known as Farhat Gillani, passed away on Tuesday night at his Humhama residence.

The deceased was the father of Javid Mustafa Gillani, ADGP Cord,

J&K police.

A family member said that Gillani passed away at 10pm in the presence of his loved ones. Gillani is survived by his wife, a daughter and three sons.

“In the current COVID scenario when the world is going through troubled times, there are restrictions on movement and gatherings. We would request all our relatives, family friends and well wishers to adhere to restrictions in force and pray for the departed soul,” added the family member.