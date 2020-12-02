India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: December 2, 2020, 12:32 PM

Farmers' income has halved while that of govt's friends has risen: Rahul takes dig at Centre

The Congress has been attacking the government over the use of force against the protesting farmers, and has urged the dispensation to withdraw the new farm laws and redresses the grievances of the protestors.
File Photo
File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Centre over its claim of doubling farmers’ income and alleged that their income has in fact “halved” under the ‘suit-boot sarkar’, while that of its crony friends has grown four times.

His remarks come at a time when farmers from Punjab and Haryana are protesting at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders of the national capital against the Centre’s new agriculture reform laws
“They said farmers income will be doubled.

What they did was increase incomes of ‘friends’ four times and those of farmers will be halved.

This suit-boot government is of lies and loot,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress leader also shared a video of the atrocities and use of force against the protesting farmers with a voice-over of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech saying his government was taking steps to resolve the problems faced by farmers and double their income.

The Congress has been attacking the government over the use of force against the protesting farmers, and has urged the dispensation to withdraw the new farm laws and redresses the grievances of the protestors.

