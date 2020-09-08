Latest News, Srinagar
Farooq Abdullah accuses BJP of playing communal politics

National Conference president, Farooq Abdullah during interacting with media/GK
Member Parliament and National Conference president, Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of playing communal politics and said that “it will drown them”.

Talking to reporters after offering fateha at the grave of his father and NC founder Sheikh Abdullah, the MP from Srinagar said that the National Conference never played politics over religion.

“NC never played politics over religion. That is our history. What was the slogan of Sher-e-Kashmir? ‘Sher-e-Kashmir ka kya irshad, Hindu Muslim Sikh Itehad,” said Farooq.

He said the reason that the name of Muslim Conference was changed to National Conference was that Sheikh Abdullah knew that people from all religions were a part of this.

“If anybody is playing communal politics, it is the BJP and RSS. We never did it and they are playing it and this will drown them,” he said.

