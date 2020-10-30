Farooq Abdullah barred from offering prayers at Hazratbal, residence blocked: NC

National Conference on Friday said that its president Farooq Abdullah’s residence at Gupkar was blocked by the administration and he was barred from offering the prayers at Hazratbal shrine on Milad Un Nabi (SAW).

A party spokesman said on the official Twitter handle: “J&K administration has blocked the residence of Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah and stopped him from offering prayers at Dargah Hazratbal. JKNC condemns this infringement of fundamental right to pray, especially on the auspicious occasion of Milad Un Nabi SAW.”

The party condemned the act of the administration, calling it an infringement of fundamental rights.