Farooq Abdullah discharged from SKIMS

Dr Farooq was admitted to the hospital on April 3 after he had tested COVID-19 positive.
Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah has been discharged from SKIMS Soura four days after he was admitted at the institute after contracting COVID-19, his son, Omar Abdullah announced on Twitter.

“5 days after being admitted to SKIMS, Srinagar with COVID my father was discharged this evening. He will continue the rest of his recovery & recuperation at home. My father & the entire family are indebted & deeply grateful to the doctors, nursing staff & others at the institute,” Omar tweeted this evening.

Omar further said that visitors will not be allowed to meet Dr Farooq upon doctors’ advice.

“My father has been instructed by his doctors to focus on his recovery & for the time being will not be allowed visitors. He looks forward to completing his recovery so he can resume a full schedule of work,” he added.

