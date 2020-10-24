Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: October 24, 2020, 3:31 PM

Farooq Abdullah likely to be announced head as top leaders of 'Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration' meet in Srinagar

Meeting begins, participants likely to give formal structure to group
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: October 24, 2020, 3:31 PM
Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti during a all Party meet at Mehbooba Mufti residence. Photo: Aman Farooq/GK
Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti during a all Party meet at Mehbooba Mufti residence. Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

The meeting of “Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration” began at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s Gupkar residence this afternoon.

The top leaders who are participating in the meeting include Dr Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Sajad Gani Lone, M Y Tarigami, Omar Abdullah and Ravinder Rana are also participating in the meeting.

Trending News
File Pic of Saifuddin Soz

Mehbooba's remarks on 'state flag' reflect feelings of an average Kashmiri: Soz

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

SSDF holds protest against PDP president in Jammu

Representational Photo

J&K plans 100% tap water by 2022, facility in schools in 2 months

Photo of Quad-Copter tweeted by Army

Quad-copter shot down in Keran sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara: Army

Sources told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the conglomerate is likely to announce its chairman, vice—chairman, general secretary and others.

“Farooq Abdullah is likely to be announced as head of the group while PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and People’s Conference chairman Sajad Gani would be given important positions,” they said.

Tagged in ,
Related News