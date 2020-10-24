Farooq Abdullah likely to be announced head as top leaders of 'Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration' meet in Srinagar

The meeting of “Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration” began at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s Gupkar residence this afternoon.

The top leaders who are participating in the meeting include Dr Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Sajad Gani Lone, M Y Tarigami, Omar Abdullah and Ravinder Rana are also participating in the meeting.

Sources told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the conglomerate is likely to announce its chairman, vice—chairman, general secretary and others.

“Farooq Abdullah is likely to be announced as head of the group while PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and People’s Conference chairman Sajad Gani would be given important positions,” they said.