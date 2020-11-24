Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah named in list of Roshni Act beneficiaries

Member Parliament Srinagar and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah’s names have surfaced in the list of beneficiaries of Roshni Act.

Jammu and Kashmir administration has made public names of people, including politicians and bureaucrats, who were beneficiaries of the scheme.

The administration of the union territory as directed by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to make public land given under the controversial Roshni land scheme, since scrapped by a court, came out with the list of beneficiaries. On Tuesday, it came out with a list of those who had allegedly encroached land other than those given under the scheme.

As per the details of state land (physically encroached but not shown in revenue records), uploaded on the website of divisional Commsioner Jammu on Tuesday, Abdullahs have encroached on seven kanals and seven marlas of state land in Sunjwan area of Jammu.

Reacting to his name surfacing in the Roshni scam list made public by the J&K administration, Farooq Abdullah, as per India Today, said, “Not only my house, there are hundreds of others in the area. I will not react to this as they just want to disturb Farooq Abdullah. Let them do it.”

NC leader Devender Rana told India Today that the matter is sub-judice and that they will abide by the court’s verdict.

“Yes, this law was enacted by Farooq Abdullah government in 2001, but it was amended later by other governments. We are not blaming the other governments as this is a sub-judice matter. NC office is built on a land which we got on lease and it was regularised under the Roshni Act. There has been no wrongdoing. But let the CBI investigate and court pronounce its verdict. We will abide by the court’s order,” he said, as per India Today.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on November 4 had directed deputy commissioners of Jammu division to cancel all mutations of illegally encroached land, including those under the Roshni scheme, from revenue records and upload details of encroachers on websites.