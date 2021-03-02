Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 2, 2021, 12:26 PM

Farooq Abdullah, wife receive COVID-19 vaccine shots

The duo received the shots at SKIMS Srinagar, son Omar Abdullah said on Twitter
Photo Courtesy: @OmarAbdullah/Twitter
National Conference President and Member Parliament, Farooq Abdullah Tuesday received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose along with his wife at SKIMS Soura.

Farooq’s son and NC vice president, Omar Abdullah made the announcement on Twitter and put a picture of Farooq receiving the jab.

“Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at SKIMS, Srinagar. Today my 85 year old father & my mother had their first COVID jab. My father has a number of health issues including being on immunosuppressants for a kidney transplant. If he can get the vaccine, you should as well,” Omar wrote.

