Farooq Abdullah, wife receive COVID-19 vaccine shots

National Conference President and Member Parliament, Farooq Abdullah Tuesday received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose along with his wife at SKIMS Soura.

Farooq’s son and NC vice president, Omar Abdullah made the announcement on Twitter and put a picture of Farooq receiving the jab.

Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at SKIMS, Srinagar. Today my 85 year old father & my mother had their first COVID jab. My father has a number of health issues including being on immunosuppressants for a kidney transplant. If he can get the vaccine, you should as well. pic.twitter.com/V6yo1zyuGR— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 2, 2021

