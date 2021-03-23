Farooq shares stage with Congress, JKNPP, Dogra leaders; fuels speculations about united front against BJP

In a surprising move, National Conference, Congress Party, J&K National Panthers Party on Tuesday united at a platform in Jammu’s Dogra Hall where NC’s Dr Farooq Abdullah called for unity and asked people of Jammu to support J&K National Panthers Party “as it fights for your cause”, while suggesting Congress Party to “strengthen themselves”.





Though the leaders, who attended the function- held to mark the celebration of J&K National Panthers Party’s 40th foundation day as well as to remember three Indian freedom fighters-remained silent on whether they formed a united political platform of opposition parties in Jammu against BJP, the sources termed the occasion as an “outcome of efforts since last many months to get all the opposition political parties of Jammu on one platform”.





“I went there to remember freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country. It was not a political platform. It is nothing like a united platform of political parties,” Chairman, Dogra Sadar Sabha, Gulchain Singh Charak told Greater Kashmir. He however, said that Mulla Ram of Congress Party was also there.





Congress Party leaders, National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah, NC’s Provincial President Devender Singh Rana, JKNPP supremo Bhim Singh, chairman Harsh Dev Singh, Congress Party senior leader Mula Ram, and Chairman of Dogra Sadar Sabha, Gulchain Singh Charak were also present at the event held at Dogra Hall, near Civil Secretariat.





The function started with the garlanding the photos of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru, and Sukhdev.





In his speech, National Conference President and Member Parliament, Dr Farooq Abdullah appealed to the people of Jammu to “support and strengthen J&K National Panthers Party” while saying that Congress Party “has become weak and it should strengthen itself”.





Dr Farooq further said that “India belongs to everyone irrespective of caste, creed or religion. However, in present times, Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs are being separated.”





“Lord Ram does not belong to one community, but He is the God of the world and it is like we, Muslims, say Allah as Rabul-Alameen i.e., He is God of everyone (entire universe). Despite that, people are being separated in the name of religion,” Dr Farooq said.





The NC President said that Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh “wanted to keep J&K as an independent state with cordial relations with both neigbouring countries India, Pakistan and China. But, Pakistan attacked J&K. Even today, Pakistan is showing affection towards the erstwhile state, but they are responsible for destruction of J&K,” he added.





Farooq said that Pakistan sent tribals into J&K “thinking that since we were Muslims, we would go with them”.





“But, Sheikh Abdullah decided to go with Mahatma Gandhi’s India where Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Buddhists are equal,” he added.





Maharaja Hari Singh, Dr Farooq said, “had to do it (accord with India) when the tribals came and the last of Dogra Rule Maharaja ordered his army – which was less in numbers to fight back and save territories”.





He said that Brigadier Rajinder Singh of the Dogra Army “fought bravely till the last breath to save his motherland.”





“Today is the situation that our children will not get employment, but employees will come from outside. Then where our educated boys and girls will go for jobs? Will they get jobs in Haryana, Himachal, or Punjab? Will we go to the mountains? What will happen with the sons/daughters?” he questioned in indirect reference to the abrogation of special status which has opened local jobs in J&K to outsiders.





Without naming BJP, Dr Farooq said, “We have seen sloganeering on development, but where our children will go (for jobs). Without Aadhaar card, even you will not get ration and that (ration) too, has been decreased. How would poor people get the ration? Where do they make such rules?”





Dr Farooq said it was an “attack on self respect” of the local residents.





“I have come here to say get united and fight against those who want to create division among us. Our Maharaja Hari Singh was farsighted and his General Zorawar Singh reached upto Tibet to strengthen the erstwhile state which now has been divided (into two Union Territories),” he said.



“If this State, its unity and religion have to be saved, we have to sacrifice for the nation (India) and for the people of J&K. We have to break the wall of hate,” he added.