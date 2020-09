In a shocking incident, a man and his daughter consumed some poisonous substance at their home in Mirgund area of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday afternoon.

The duo (name withheld) was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where they, as per doctors, are responding to the treatment.

The cause of the suicide attempt was not known yet.

The officials of Mirgund Police Chowki confirmed the incident to Greater Kashmir.