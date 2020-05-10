Father-son duo injured as car falls into gorge in Bhadarwah

A man and his son were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Bhadarwah on Sunday.

SHO Bhadarwah, Shamim Ahmed said that a private vehicle bearing registration number JK06A-3674 was heading towards Manthla when the driver lost control over it near Singhasanu bridge.

He said the vehicle fell into a 100-meter-deep gorge, resulting in injuries to both the occupants of the car.

The injured, identified as Tilak Raj and his son Divij Charak, were shifted to SDH Bhadarwah for treatment.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law at Police Station Bhadarwah.