FIL Industries bags CII's Cold Chain Award

FIL Industries has been conferred a national award by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for Cold Chain Award 2020 in the Category of Backward Integration at the 5th CII Cold Chain Awards 2020.

The 5th edition of CII Cold Chain Award on 17th February 2021, was held on a virtual platform and winners were announced based on the virtual assessment carried out for each unit by a group of technical assessors, and the final decision of the jury.

The award was instituted by the CII’s Food and Agriculture Center of Excellence as part of its endeavour to recognize individual or organizations for pre-eminence and outstanding contributions to the field of cold chain management and to raise awareness about sustainable success and competitiveness through best practices.

While thanking, CII for the Cold Chain Award 2020, Director of FIL Industries, Owais Altaf Syed, in a statement, expressed gratitude towards Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on behalf of FIL Industries.

He added that CII’s consistent advisory and consultative processes have helped FIL Industries to improvise and emerge as one of the major players in this category in the region.

“FIL has been working closely with the Indian farmers for over 3 decades. It is actively involved in providing product and services for pre and post harvest management together with offering value addition to the farmers produce through its ware-house and processing units,” the statement said.

It said FIL has been the “pioneer in bringing the Controlled Atmosphere (CA) Storage facility in Jammu & Kashmir”.

“The Company has 8000 MT of integrated storage facilities with a state of art packing and grading line. The facility is available to the orchardists in the state to store, grade and pack their produce. The facility offers an end-to-end solution to the farmer for collection and delivery of their produce, thus minimizing their post-harvest losses,” it added.