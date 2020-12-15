Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali meets J&K LG, says will showcase local talent

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali on Tuesday called upon J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Jammu with an aim to promote the local talent of J&K.

Department of Information and Public Relations J&K in a tweet on Tuesday said, “Imtiaz Ali, renowned Bollywood director called upon Hon’ble Lt Governor @manojsinha_ & discussed the plan to take theatre, acting talents, folk art, and music outside the Union Territory of J&K to the national and international level.”

Imtiaz Ali, renowned Bollywood director called upon Hon’ble Lt Governor @manojsinha_ & discussed the plan to take theatre, acting talents, folk art, and music outside the Union Territory of J&K to the national and international level. pic.twitter.com/LDGmqDEQux— DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) December 15, 2020

“Imtiyaz Ali, renowned film director, producer & writer interacts with media in Jammu; says his endeavour is to showcase rich local talent, art forms, folklore of J&K to the world @manojsinha_@nitishwarKumar @OfficeOfLGJandK @DrSyedSehrish,” DIPR said in another tweet.

Ali is a Bollywood director known for his work in the films Jab We Met, Rockstar, Highway, Jab Harry Met Sejal and others.

In the past, he has shot films like Rockstar, Highway and Laila Majnu in the valley with an aim to boost the tourism Industry.