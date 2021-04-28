FIR against Poonch man seen hitting, abusing common myna in viral video

Authorities have formally registered a case against the person, seen in a viral video, whipping a common myna in Balakote areaof Poonch district.

Quoting a Wildlife official, news agency GNS reported that after going through the video, “it was established that the act warranted action”.

In the two-minute and eighteen second chilling video, the accused identified as one Mohammad Shakil, resident of Sandote in Balakote area can be seen hitting the bird – Common Myna – on its legs with a stick.

Using expletives on the bird tied to a tree, the accused can also be seen uttering words like “Tell the truth, how many squabs (baby pigeons) has it eaten?…”

The official said it has been ascertained from the video-clip “that the act is an offence as per Wildlife Act 1972 under sections 2(16)(b) and section 9” adding they have conveyed it to the police station concerned to take immediate action against the offender.

SHO Mendhar Manzoor Kohli told GNS that a case FIR number 110/2021 under the cited sections by Wildlife Department authorities of Wildlife Act 1972 has been registered and further action is being taken up.