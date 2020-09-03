FIR registered after militants post 'hit list' on social media: Kashmir Police

Police on Thursday said an FIR has been registered after militants posted lists on social media containing names of political workers and ‘informers’, warning them of severe consequences.

Giving details, a police spokesman said that on 29th August and 2nd of September 2020, militant leaders “acting under instruction from across [the border]”, conspired with some of their overground associates and other anti-social elements and prepared hit lists containing names and details of civilians, activists, political workers and security force personnel.

He said that such hit lists were uploaded and with the help of cyber OGWs and that they were circulated widely to instil a sense of fear among the civilians and also pass a direction to other militants operating elsewhere and their associates to target these persons.

“Separately, but connected, a fake image depicting a young boy joining the militant ranks too was created and uploaded to spread negativity and also harm the boy variously,” said the spokesman.

He said the police have taken cognizance of the matter and an FIR has been registered and a full-fledged criminal investigation backed by technical teams has been initiated.

Efforts, he said, are afoot to identify both the original offenders who created the content as well as others who are allowing their connections and accounts to maintain the communication systems of the militant networks.

“It is to be borne in mind that in the event of harm coming to any of the persons in these lists, persons propagating these lists by way of forwarding or copying and reposting shall be equally liable variously for murder, grievous injuries, kidnapping and criminal intimidation,” added the spokesman, while seeking help from the general public to identify the miscreants.