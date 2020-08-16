FIR registered against several persons in Jammu for hurting sentiments of a community

Police in Jammu on Sunday registered an FIR against several persons for their statement which has hurt sentiments of a particular community.

The Pacca Danga police, on the directions of IGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh, registered a case under FIR Number 100 of 2020 under section 153A and 295A of IPC (Promoting enmity between two groups, breaching peace, and hurting religious sentiments), said a police official.

He said that further investigation has been initiated in this regard.

“We have booked those who gave interviews and those who have taken their interview. We have launched a hunt to nab the persons booked by the police,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the IGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh has informed through social media: “An incident involving video of communally sensitive nature has gone viral on social media; which seems to have been maliciously posted to create communal tension.”

“In this incident cognizance has been taken and investigation into the matter has started in Pacca Danga police station, Jammu to ensure strict action,” added the IG Jammu.

He appealed that people should not fall prey to the agenda of anti-social elements.

“Sharing or posting of such content is a punishable offence. We assure strict legal action against such accused who have created or shared such content,” said the IGP.