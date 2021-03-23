Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 23, 2021, 5:20 PM

Fire breaks out in Railways building in central Kashmir's Budgam

The efforts by the Fire and Emergency Department were ongoing to bring the blaze under control when reports last came in.
There were no immediate reports about the reasons behind the fire.

Fire erupted in a building of Railways in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday. 

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that soon after the fire broke out in the single-storey building, fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse off the flames.

The efforts by the Fire and Emergency Department were ongoing to bring the blaze under control when reports last came in. 

The building houses the office of the railways and there is likelihood of the damage to the records as per officials.

There were no immediate reports about the reasons behind the fire, they added.

