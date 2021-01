A massive blaze broke out in Nawa Kadal area of Srinagar on Sunday morning.

As per KNO, the fire broke out in the residential house at Malbab Sahab locality of Nawa Kadal and later engulfed two other residential houses as well.

They said the fire tenders have also reached the spot to douse the flames.

Officials told KNO that efforts are on to douse the flames while the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.