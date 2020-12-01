Kashmir, Latest News
OWAIS FAROOQI
Sumbal,
UPDATED: December 1, 2020, 4:58 PM

Fire damages house, four shops in north Kashmir's Bandipora

The cause of the fire is not known yet.
Representational Photo
A residential house and at least four shops were damaged in a fire incident in Rakhi Hajin village in Sumbal of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday.

The house owner has been identified as Ghulam Mohammad Ganaie whose two shops were also damaged in the blaze.

According to the locals, the fire emerged from the house in the morning which engulfed four shops. “Three of them were grocery stores while the fourth one was a footwear shop,” said a local.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

Tehsildar Hajin, Ghulam Mohammad Bhat told Greater Kashmir that he visited the spot and inspected the damage caused by the fire. “The estimate of the damage is being done,” he said.

