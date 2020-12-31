Fire guts four shops in north Kashmir's Kupwara

At least four shops were gutted in a fire incident in Wajhama Langate area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday, locals and officials said.

They said that fire broke out in the shop of Mohammad Sultan Thoker at about 11:00 a.m. and engulfed three other nearby shops, reported news agency GNS.

The fire tenders from Qalamabad reached the spot and members of the fire services department along with locals controlled the flames from spreading further.

A police official told GNS that the cause of fire was not known immediately. There was no loss of life or injury in the incident even as four shops were gutted, the official added.