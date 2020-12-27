Fire guts three residential houses, cow sheds in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Three residential houses were gutted in a late night fire incident in Kralpora village of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said today.

Station House Officer (SHO) Kralpora, Mohammed Rafiq said that the fire broke out in a residential house in Kralpora and soon spread to two more houses. “Two cow sheds were also damaged by the fire,” said Rafiq, adding that property worth lakhs of rupees was damaged in the mishap.

The residential houses belonged to Bashir Ahmad Bhat son of Late Khazir Mohammad Bhat, Ghulam Mohammad Bhat son of Dilawar Bhat and Ghulam Qadir Bhat son of Mohammad Afzal Bhat, said the official. The cow sheds belonged to Farooq Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Rasool Bhat and Mohammed Ashraf Bhat son of Ghulam Rasool Bhat.

The officer said that the cause of the fire was still being investigated.